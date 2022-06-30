SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College and officers from Springfield police teamed up to create “Motivational Food Insecurity Bags” for the homeless.

According to the Springfield Police Department, members of the Springfield Police Department’s C3 Mason Square Unit along with the Springfield College Center for Services and Leadership Assistant Director Nicole D. Coakley M.Ed. and students compiled more than 100 “Motivational Food Insecurity Bags.”

The bags were delivered last week to the Behavioral Health Network’s Living Room and the Friends of the Homeless.