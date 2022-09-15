CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Food prices have continued to increase despite the price of things like fuel that have gone down in cost.

People across the Commonwealth are doing whatever they can to get the most bang for their buck, whether its holding off on big purchases or resorting to couponing or store rewards. 22News spoke with one shopper who says she hopes prices come down soon.

“I’m like, ‘What’s going on?” And typical things that you’d have for like family cereals and your basic things you need are not there, or are so expensive that I don’t know how people are doing it,” said Maryann Ventulett of West Springfield.

Another way to save is by buying in bulk from wholesale clubs that offer discounts and rewards on gas groceries and goods for their members.