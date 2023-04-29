CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was another wet and chilly day on Saturday across western Massachusetts and the rain looks to continue for the rest of the week.

As we close out the month of April, we have been seeing a lot of rain across the Pioneer Valley.

Currently, our April rainfall total stands at 2.94 inches while our average for the month is 3.7 inches. This leaves us with a deficit of 0.76 inches. As for our yearly rainfall total, we currently sit at 12.89 inches. These records are kept at Westover ARB.

We still expect rain to continue Saturday night and through the day on Sunday so we may be able to reach our average for the month before May officially starts on Monday.