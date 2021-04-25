Forecast: Warmup expected for western Massachusetts this week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday and Monday’s temperatures will be feeling a bit cooler than normal for this time of year in western Massachusetts.

This is because there is a low-pressure system set up just off the coast of New England. The air around this low-pressure system will circulate counterclockwise, meaning cold air from the north is brought into the region.

Now we are tracking a warmup this week on Tuesday and Wednesday. This is because high pressure will set up just to our south and the air around a high-pressure system circulates clockwise. This will bring warm air up from the south and help keep the cool air to the north.

The average high temperature for this time of year is in the mid 60s. But highs are expected to warm up to the high 70s on Wednesday, which means we will be a lot warmer than average for this time of year.