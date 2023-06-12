CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the cost of living increasing, foreclosures are also on the rise.

May foreclosures were up 7 percent from April, and up 14 percent from a year ago, that’s according to the latest data from ATTOM. Despite these increases, foreclosure rates remain just about level with pre-pandemic lows.

U.S. workers incomes remain below their pre-pandemic highs as the cost of consumer goods and services remains elevated, this is putting them at greater risk of falling behind on payments.