Forest Park Farmer’s Market to continue indoors through March

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Farmers’ Market at Forest Park has gone indoors for the winter.

The Bright Night’s building at the Sumner Avenue entrance will be their new home until next spring. The market is open twice a month and attracts hundreds of people looking to get some fresh food, even in the winter months.

Scott Leclerc of the Red Fire Farm in Grandy told 22News, “There’s definitely root vegetables, turnips, carrots are a lot sweeter. We have radishes right now.”

The Forest Park Farmers’ Market will be open next Saturday, along with the second and fourth Saturdays of each month through March.