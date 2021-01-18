Former 22News producer of “Skier’s Corner” and Mt. Tom Ski Area manager dies at 90

WELLS, Maine (WWLP) – A former 22News employee and Army veteran, John “Cal” Conniff of Kennebunk, Maine, formerly of Longmeadow passed away at the age of 90 on Thursday, January 7.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Bibber Memorial Chapel in Wells, Maine, John “Cal” Conniff grew up in Springfield, Vermont. Cal graduated from American International College in 1958 and was top racer in the New England Intercollegiate Ski Conference while at AIC.

Cal was a three year Army veteran at the time of the Korean conflict assigned to Europe where he won the 1955 European Armed Forced Ski Championships. After returning home, he served as director of the Springfield Ski Club in the 1950s.

After graduating from AIC, Cal worked for 22News producing his own show called “Skier’s Corner.” Three years later be became the manager of Mt. Tom Ski area in Holyoke for fourteen years. He retired in 1990 as President and Executive Director of the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) and he was inducted into the U.S. National Ski Hall of Fame for his work as a sports builder.

Cal held additional positions for the following:

Communicant at St. Mary’s Church in Longmeadow

Treasurer for the Longmeadow Democratic Town Committee

Director of the Ronald McDonald House

A former docent at the Forest Park Zoo

A past president and director of the New England Ski Museum

A former director of the Discover America Travel Organization

He is survived by his three children, Christopher, Gretchen, and Jennifer. He also had five grandchildren and one great-grandson.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 23, at Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary’s Church in Wells, Maine, followed by a burial at Ocean View Cemetery.

For more information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.bibberfuneral.com.