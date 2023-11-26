WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A guest speaker at Bethesda Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in West Springfield was lifting spirits on Sunday as the war in Ukraine pushes on.

A Former Army chaplain and volunteer in Ukraine, Paul Majkut stopped by the Ukrainian Church in West Springfield to share a message of hope.

“I got to see a country that is working together to defend who they are and their culture,” expressed Paul Majkut, a former U.S. Army Chaplain.

Paul Majkut served as a chaplain for 15 years in the U.S. Army Reserve before offering his resignation last month to be able to better support people in Ukraine. He served as an American volunteer in embattled Ukraine this past spring, and again for three weeks last month.

He reached out to Senior Pastor Peter Mosijchuk at the Bethesda Ukrainian Pentecostal Church to share his story from overseas. He wanted to highlight how he shared counseling techniques with those on the frontlines.

Marjkut says although they’re mentally and physically exhausted, Ukrainian defenders remain in good spirits, “The morale out there is very high. The majority of the world is supporting Ukraine.”

Senior Pastor Mosijchuk told 22News that it was inspiring to have Paul share his experience, and to know there’s so much support for his Ukrainian family. “It’s pretty amazing that we have people like Paul, that go and help our Ukrainian people on the frontlines, which is very difficult I understand. I can’t imagine, I’ve never been on the front like he was probably there. But, they’re killing people, they bomb the civilians which is ridiculous, so we ask the United States people to continue with help, because it’s very important and we hope that Ukraine is going to defeat the enemy.”