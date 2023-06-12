MIAMI, Fla. (WWLP) – Former President Donald Trump is preparing to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, he will be flying from New Jersey to Miami. On Tuesday, Trump is expected to enter the court through an underground tunnel to be processed both by the federal marshals and the FBI.

“They’re gonna be monitoring online. We’re gonna be passing Intel. So you know, the FBI, Miami police, US Marshals, everyone’s monitoring, everyone’s have probably command posts, that they’re going to be able to push information back and forth,” said Robert D’amico, FMR. FBI Sniper.

In court, Trump will be asked to enter a plea, launching what could be a year-long process and trial.