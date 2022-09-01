SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield’s former Chief Development Officer (CDO), Kevin Kennedy, has died.

Mayor Domenic Sarno made the announcement Thursday saying “First of all, my sympathy, thoughts, prayers and encouragement to Kevin’s wife Debbie, family and friends. I was very saddened to hear about my friend and retired Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy’s passing – ‘he fought a valiant fight’.”

Kennedy retired in 2019 after serving eight years as CDO. At the time he reflected on his involvement in some of the city’s biggest economic development projects, including the Riverfront Park renovations, working with MGM on the casino, bringing CRCC rail car manufacturing to the city, and the opening of the renovated Union Station.

Sarno cited Kennedy’s involvement after the June 1, 2011 tornado that devastated sections of the city.

“His wisdom, advice and counsel was invaluable to me,” remarked Sarno. “I asked him to come aboard during a very critical and pivotal time in our city’s history–the aftermath of the devastating EF3 tornado of June 1st 2011–to help me carry out my vision of rebuilding our city; bigger, better, and stronger. He did just that and there was no better ‘nuts and bolts’ guy when it came to not only driving an agenda, but most important, getting the job/project done. “

No information on funeral services are currently available.