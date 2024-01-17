CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–Walter A. DeFilippi, a former Massachusetts State Representative from West Springfield, has died.

According to an obituary on the Curran and Jones Funeral Homes website, DeFilippi passed away on Monday. He was 97 years old.

DeFilippi, a Republican, represented the 6th Hampden District from 1979 to 2000. Prior to being elected as state representative, he served as a town meeting member, as well as on the Finance Committee and Board of Assessors for the town of West Springfield.

DeFilippi was born and raised in West Springfield and attended local schools. He was a graduate of New York University and Western New England College. He also served in the U.S. Navy.

Calling hours are Sunday from 3-6pm at Curran Jones Funeral Home, 109 Main Street, West Springfield. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 22 at 9 am at Sacred Heart Church, 395 Chestnut Street, Springfield. Burial at St. Thomas Cemetery in West Springfield will follow the Mass.



