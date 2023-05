SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Retired U.S. Marshal for Massachusetts John Gibbons was laid to rest Thursday morning.

His funeral was held at Symphony Hall Thursday morning. Gibbons was the first African American U.S Marshal for the state.

(Courtesy: U.S. Marshalls)

He was appointed by President Obama in 2009 and was known for overseeing many high profile cases, including the Boston Marathon Bombing and the Whitey Bulger trial.

He began his law enforcement career in Massachusetts, serving for 30 years with State Police.