CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Vice President Mike Pence will begin his 2024 presidential bid with a campaign video and a speech in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday.

Wednesday is Pence’s 64th birthday, but instead of celebrating with cake and candles, he’s setting the match toward his campaign. More than half a dozen Republicans have already entered the race, and additional candidates may still enter the chat.

Some may think he is setting himself up for success by kicking off his run there, trying to appeal to his fellow Midwesterners in the Iowa GOP. We know that the Iowa caucuses play a determining role in the nomination fight. Mike Pence already faces key opposition with his former right-hand man and running mate Donald Trump, who already claims a majority in national polls, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

As Pence enters the race, it sets up an unpredictable battle. He will face the task of redefining himself to Republican voters, most of whom know him primarily as Trump’s Vice President. Pence’s team believes that his principles of being a traditionally conservative and deeply rooted man of faith will help him gain some support from traditionally conservative voters.

Before entering the race, Pence has shown a willingness to separate himself from his former running mate, and he has a pretty long track record of pushing the priorities of conservatives on everything from abortion to LGBTQ rights, so he will definitely be someone to watch in this upcoming race.