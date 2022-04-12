WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The former Lansdowne Dorms in Westfield received a complete renovation, according to William Raveis Real Estate.

When asked about the apartments, Project Manager Anthony Leroux responded, “We are excited to make these beautifully-renovated apartments available in downtown Westfield, where residents can shop, experience downtown events, and enjoy quick access to the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail right outside their door.”

The renovated apartments, formerly used as housing for Westfield College students feature a mixture of one bedroom and two bath units. Inside the complex, a gym and laundry facilities on-site will be accessible. Near the complex is a bike trail that residents can also use.

If interested, potential renters can fill out an application.

Apartment leases begin at $1,400 per month and a first, last, security, and credit check are required.