AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents’ experiences with public safety in Amherst were the focus of a forum Wednesday night.

The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Department provided a platform for residents to voice their concerns and share their personal experiences with the Amherst Police. The discussion shed light on systemic issues within the police force and highlighted the need for change and improvement.

Residents were also able to express their desires for a more fair and ‘just’ system that works for the community as a whole. It was the first step to forming a Resident Oversight Board.

The Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Jennifer Moyston discussed how the board is to operate. “Recommending discipline, supervision, and training for APD officers whose behavior has not conformed to standards and expectations for the force,” said Moyston. “Recommending mediation for complaints and officers when appropriate, having the authority to supine witnesses and documents if necessary.”

Moyston hopes to have selected, appointed, and trained Resident Oversight Board members by July 1st, the board’s activation date.

The DEI also plans to have the following completed:

Completion of public forums and preparation of an advisory report by Rabbi Kolodny to be shared with the Town Manager

Hiring of a consultant to work in collaboration with Town Staff, and the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with the advice from other Town Officials to develop board policies, procedures, and forms.

22News has reached out to Amherst Police for a statement regarding the situation, but we’ve not heard back.

Another session will be held on January 18th and 21st. Each session will be held in-person and via Zoom at the Town Hall, located at 4 Boltwood Avenue.

