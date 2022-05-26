SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Caregivers are needed after 28 Guinea Pigs were taken to Dakin Humane Society after a person found them in a box by a dumpster Wednesday.

The group includes adults and babies with more than 20 of them testing positive for ringworm, which is a fungus and does not create worms of any kind in the patient. Foster caregivers are needed to help give medications daily and provide twice-weekly baths for approximately 2-3 months. Housing, food, and medication will be provided. Email Dakin if interested in fostering at springfield@dakinhumane.org.

Adoption fees are being waived for Guinea Pigs that are already on-site. The shelter had 20 Guinea Pigs before the group was brought it, including many of them being pregnant. They are working on purchasing additional cages and supplies.

(Dakin staff tending to the guinea pigs upon arrival on May 25, 2022. Photos courtesy of Dakin Humane Society)

Dakin is caring for 222 animals at the shelter, an increase from 105 since May 1st. To view the animals ready for adoption or to make a donation visit www.dakinhumane.org.

“If people want to help, one of the best ways they can is to adopt a guinea pig that’s already been waiting for a home,” stated Lee Chambers, media relations & development specialist at Dakin. “To encourage that, we’ve waived adoption fees for our guinea pigs until further notice. Each of these pets currently available for adoption is healthy and ready to join any family. We hope to see some happy match-ups for people seeking a new pet who will charm them with their individual personalities.”