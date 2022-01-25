Founder of Pride stores Bob Bolduc speaks out on recent sale

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New Tuesday night we’re hearing from Bob Bolduc, owner of Pride stores, after announcing has sold his chain convenience stores and gas stations.

In a news conference at the Pride Headquarters in Springfield, Bolduc told 22News that the store has been sold to a private equity firm from Boston. Bolduc said the company, Arclight Capital Partner, is keeping the Pride branding as well as all employees–and the new owners will “manage it from a distance.”

Bolduc says he hopes the public will not see a change in business or services. When asked why he wanted to sell, Buldoc said that it was time.

“It wasn’t that difficult to pick,” Bolduc said. “This company wanted to keep everybody in place, and not everybody wanted to do that. And most of all, I wanted to take care of my employees. They’ve been so good to me over the years, that I just had to repay that loyalty. My success has been thanks to all of them.”

The sale includes 31 operating stores, 4 truck stops, 15 Subway franchises, 15 Chester’s Chickens, 7 liquor stores, and a handful of vacant properties that have plans to be developed. The deal was finalized on December 31st. Bolduc said he will remain active on the company’s board of directors to continue management.