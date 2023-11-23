CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News continues to celebrate our 70th anniversary this year, 22News anchor Rich Tettemer profiles the founder of WWLP, Bill Putnam.

William Lowell Putnam was the son of a former Mayor of Springfield, a decorated war hero, an avid mountaineer, and the founder of Springfield’s first television station, WWLP-TV.

His initials became our call letters in 1953. But he was more than just a figurehead. He was a community activist, known for his nightly editorials, that were in step with the times, always opinionated, and sometimes controversial.

But local politicians paid attention, and he gave a voice to the voiceless, and earned the respect of friend and foe alike.

His son, Lowell Putnam, a reporter in his own right, talks about his father’s legacy:

“Bill set a standard for the idea of what it means to be an engaged media operator. To give back to the community, to engage with the community so that local broadcasting-yes you’re a business, you’re supposed to be profitable, but you also help shape and reflect the community. So the idea of the editorials, the idea of multiple hours of newscasting per day, local news, As Schools Match Wits, Western Mass Electric. Although the idea of local news and bringing people in from the community and getting the community aware of what is going on around, these were all things that were very much strongly in Bill’s DNA. That in the family from his father and using television in a way to help a community become more and become better, I think where I would tell you where Bill’s legacy is.” Lowell Putnam

