SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three former NBA basketball players and one NBA star joins the Hoophall Hangouts summer program on Tuesday.

The Hoophall Hangouts is an annual summer program that began on June 27th and runs through August 31st at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield featuring various appearances from basketball players, personalities, and Hall of Famers.

Pau Gasol Sáez (Hall of Fame Class of 2023), Tim Hardaway (Hall of Fame Class of 2022), Chris Mullin (Hall of Fame Class of 2011), and Georges Niang, nicknamed “The Minivan”, an NBA player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, are scheduled to conduct hybrid appearances at Center Court located at 1000 Hall of Fame Ave in Springfield.

Hardaway and Niang will be available at 1 p.m. for interviews in person while Gasol’s interview begins at 12 p.m. and Mullin at 1 p.m. virtually.

The Hoophall Hangouts are free of charge with museum admission. For more information on this and other events at the Basketball Hall of Fame website.

“The Hall could not be more excited to bring Hoophall Hangouts back to Springfield for another summer,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “We are confident that guests attending Hoophall Hangouts will leave having made life-long memories getting to interact with some of their favorite players, and we hope that this elevated museum experience will make them excited for their next visit to the Hall.”

Two Hall of Famers, David Hixon, Amherst College’s legendary coach and member of the Class of 2023, and Adrian Dantley, two-time NBA scoring leader and member of the Class of 2008 were at the Hall of Fame in June.

Enshrinement weekend will kick off Friday, August 11 at Mohegan Sun with an awards gala. The class of 2023 will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame on the following day, Saturday, August 12 at Springfield Symphony Hall.