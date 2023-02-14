NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Four record-sized freshwater fish were caught in the state last year and three of them were recorded in western Massachusetts.
Connecticut River in Northampton
Will Pellerin caught two record size fish in 2022, according to the MassWildlife freshwater catch and release records. He caught a 32-inch Bowfin in the Connecticut River in Northampton. This fish matches the current record set by David DeSimone in 2021 when he also caught a 32-inch Bowfin in the Oxbow Pond in Easthampton. They now share the record for the biggest Bowfin fish.
Forge Pond in Granby
Will Pellerin also caught a 25-inch Largemouth Bass in Forge Pond in Granby. The Largemouth Bass record is shared between four different fishers. Three other 25-inch Largemouth Bass were caught in Mashpee-Wakeby Pond in 2017 and 2018, and at White Pond in Concord back in 2018.
Connecticut River in Holyoke
Michael Taylor matched his own record set back in 2018 when he caught a 29.50-inch Walleye in the Connecticut River in Holyoke. In 2022, he returned to once again catch a 29.50-inch Walleye in the same location. The record is also tied with Jason Wingrove who caught a 29.50-inch Wallee in the Connecticut River in Turners Falls.
Wachusett Reservoir in Falmouth
John Ceccolini tied the record of White Perch, catching an 18-inch fish in the Wachusett Reservoir in Falmouth. He now shares the record along with Prince Dukuly who caught the same-sized fish also in the Wachusett Reservoir in West Boylston back in 2018.
The state record for the largest freshwater fish ever caught
(catch & release records):
- American Shad: 25.00 inches – Caught in Chicopee River, Granby by Paul Beauchesne, Jr. in 2017
- Bowfin: 32.00 inches – Caught in Oxbow Pond, Easthampton by David DeSimone in 2021
- Bowfin: 32.00 inches – Caught in Connecticut River, Northampton by Will Pellerin in 2022
- Brook Trout: 20.75 inches – Caught in Swift River, Belchertown by David DeSimone in 2021
- Brown Trout: 32.00 inches – Caught in Littleville Reservoir, Huntington by David DeSimone in 2020
- Bullhead: 21.50 inches – Caught in Stiles Pond, Oxford by Roger Aziz, Jr. in 2021
- Carp: 44.00 inches – Caught in Connecticut River, South Hadley by Kenneth Langdon in 2021
- Chain Pickerel: 28.75 inches – Caught in Leverett Pond, Leverett by David Desimone in 2020
- Channel Catfish: 34.50 inches – Caught in Connecticut River, Easthampton by Jason Montanez in 2020
- Channel Catfish: 34.50 inches – Caught in Connecticut River, Hatfield by Kenneth Langdon in 2020
- Crappie: 18.25 inches – Caught in Lashaway Lake, North Brookfield by Matthew Menard in 2019
- Crappie: 18.25 inches – Caught in Putnamville Reservoir, Danvers by Thomas Melanson in 2020
- Lake Trout: 34.00 inches – Caught in Wachusett Reservoir by David Desimone in 2020
- Landlocked Salmon: 27.25 inches – Caught in Quabbin Reservoir by Gary Morin in 2018
- Largemouth Bass: 25.00 inches – Caught in Mashpee-Wakeby Pond, Mashpee by John Gonsalves in 2017
- Largemouth Bass: 25.00 inches – Caught in Mashpee-Wakeby Pond, Mashpee by Dylan Towne in 2018
- Largemouth Bass: 25.00 inches – Caught in White Pond, Concord by Tracy Como-Bowe in 2018
- Largemouth Bass: 25.00 inches – Caught in Forge Pond, Granby by Will Pellerin in 2022
- Northern Pike: 45.50 inches – Caught in Onota Lake, Pittsfield by Ashley DePaoli in 2017
- Northern Pike: 45.50 inches – Caught in Onota Lake, Pittfield by Craig Strong in 2021
- Rainbow Trout: 27.25 inches – Caught in Swift River, Belchertown by David DeSimone in 2021
- Smallmouth Bass: 23.50 inches – Caught in Wachusett Reservoir by Zachary Aquino in 2020
- Sunfish: 13.00 inches – Caught in Wrights Reservoir, Westminster by Griffin Sabolevski in 2021
- Tiger Muskellunge: 34.00 inches – Caught in Pontoosuc Lake, Lanesborough by David DeSimone in 2021
- Tiger Trout: 25.50 inches – Caught in Ashfield Pond, Ashfield by David DeSimone in 2021
- Walleye: 29.50 inches – Caught in Connecticut River, Holyoke by Michael Taylor in 2018
- Walleye: 29.50 inches – Caught in Connecticut River, Turners Falls by Jason Wingrove in 2018
- Walleye: 29.50 inches – Caught in Connecticut River, Holyoke by Michael Taylor in 2022
- White Catfish: 26.50 inches – Caught in Connecticut River, Turners Falls by Benjamin Halkett in 2015
- White Perch: 18.00 inches – Caught in Wachusett Reservoir, West Boylston by Prince Dukuly in 2018
- White Perch: 18.00 inches – Caught in Wachusett Reservoir, Boylston by John Ceccolini in 2022
- Yellow Perch: 16.50 inches – Caught in Coonamessett Pond, Falmouth by Peter Brundrett in 2015
- Yellow Perch: 16.50 inches – Caught in Long Pond, Plymouth by Mark Mohan, Jr. in 2016