NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Four record-sized freshwater fish were caught in the state last year and three of them were recorded in western Massachusetts.

Connecticut River in Northampton

Will Pellerin caught two record size fish in 2022, according to the MassWildlife freshwater catch and release records. He caught a 32-inch Bowfin in the Connecticut River in Northampton. This fish matches the current record set by David DeSimone in 2021 when he also caught a 32-inch Bowfin in the Oxbow Pond in Easthampton. They now share the record for the biggest Bowfin fish.

Forge Pond in Granby

Will Pellerin also caught a 25-inch Largemouth Bass in Forge Pond in Granby. The Largemouth Bass record is shared between four different fishers. Three other 25-inch Largemouth Bass were caught in Mashpee-Wakeby Pond in 2017 and 2018, and at White Pond in Concord back in 2018.

These pictures are of the record species (not the actual record). On the left is a largemouth bass, and on the right is a bowfin caught by Will Pellerin. Will told 22News that unfortunately people steal the photos of the record fish and try to submit them for themselves.

Connecticut River in Holyoke

Michael Taylor matched his own record set back in 2018 when he caught a 29.50-inch Walleye in the Connecticut River in Holyoke. In 2022, he returned to once again catch a 29.50-inch Walleye in the same location. The record is also tied with Jason Wingrove who caught a 29.50-inch Wallee in the Connecticut River in Turners Falls.

Wachusett Reservoir in Falmouth

John Ceccolini tied the record of White Perch, catching an 18-inch fish in the Wachusett Reservoir in Falmouth. He now shares the record along with Prince Dukuly who caught the same-sized fish also in the Wachusett Reservoir in West Boylston back in 2018.

The state record for the largest freshwater fish ever caught

(catch & release records):