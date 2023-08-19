CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Weather Service confirmed that three tornadoes hit Massachusetts and one touched down in Rhode Island on Friday.

In Massachusetts, an EF-1 tornado was confirmed in North Attleboro and Mansfield, and another was confirmed in Weymouth, as well as an EF-0 tornado touched down in Stoughton.

In Rhode Island, an EF-2 tornado did damage to Scituate, Johnston, and North Providence. There were reports of downed trees and power lines.

Firefighters also responded to Interstate 295 in Johnston after reports of a car lifted 10 feet off the road by a tornado. That driver was unharmed.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale, is used to assign a tornado a ‘rating’ based on the estimated wind speeds and related damage caused by the tornado, according to the National Weather Service. When tornado-related damage is being surveyed, it is compared to a list of Damage Indicators (DIs) and Degrees of Damage (DoD) which helps to estimate better the range of wind speeds the tornado likely produced. From that, a rating (from EF0 to EF5) is assigned.