Four weeks until the presidential primary, register to vote

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The presidential primary is just four weeks away here in western Massachusetts.

If you still need to register to vote or change your party, you’re running out of time. The deadline to register is Wednesday, February 12th. All you have to do to register is go to the secretary of state’s website and click on the elections and voting tab.

There, you’ll see options to register online, change your name or address, update your political affiliation, and find your polling. You can also view a sample ballot, which will show you the list of all the presidential candidates for each party.

Residents will be able to start voting as early as Feb. 24 and continue early voting through Feb. 28. Those who need a ballot mailed to them may send an absentee ballot application to their city or town hall.

The Massachusetts presidential primary will be held on March 3rd.