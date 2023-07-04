CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday is the 4th of July, and communities across western Massachusetts are celebrating with all kinds of events.

The East Longmeadow Parade steps off at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning from East Longmeadow High School. Mayor Domenic Sarno will be marching in the parade, according to the City of Springfield.

Mayor Sarno states, “I always look forward to starting my Independence Day at the idyllic New England East Longmeadow parade, followed by joining the Spirit of Springfield with family fun entertainment at the Star Spangled Springfield and world-class fireworks by Fireworks by Grucci. Hope to see you all at both events tomorrow.”

Mayor Sarno will also be attending Star Spangled Springfield on Tuesday at Riverfront Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed by Vanessa Ford and Union Jack, a 60’s music British tribute band, beginning at 7 p.m. At 9:30 p.m., Fireworks by Grucci will be taking place, and the fireworks will dance to music broadcast on Mix 93.1FM.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt and her dedicated team, MassMutual, and all of our sponsors and supporters for working together to once again put on our beloved Star Spangled Springfield for our residents. This 4th of July fireworks display shows the resiliency, hope, faith, and strength of our residents and business community of Springfield as we celebrate our nation’s Independence Day. Again, many thanks to Judy Matt, all our generous benefactors, especially MassMutual, and my City Departments, for making this family-friendly event a wonderful and uplifting occasion. Special shoutout to our Congressman Richard Neal, who was once a mayor and always the heart of a mayor, for going above and beyond to work with us and Amtrak to make this event safe and enjoyable for all.”

In West Springfield, the color run was canceled, but events will still be happening inside West Springfield High School, starting at 11:00 a.m. and running until 5:30 Tuesday night.

The Chesterfield Volunteer Firefighters Association is putting on a pancake breakfast from 7:00 a.m. until 10:30, after which their parade will begin.

The Pittsfield 4th of July Parade steps off at 10:00 a.m. The route runs from South Street at East and West Housatonic Streets, north to Wahconah Street at Wahconah Park. Restricted Parking will be enacted and enforced within the staging area and the parade route, according to a news release from Pittsfield Police Department.

The staging area is West Housatonic Street from Center Street to South Street, South Street, Wendell Avenue, Bartlett Avenue, Broad Street, Taconic Street, Pomeroy Avenue north of Broad Street, East Housatonic Street, and the included area.

Traffic detours will be in place on South Street at Broad Street, West Housatonic Street at Henry Avenue, West Housatonic Street at Center, and South Street at Park Square beginning at 7:00 a.m. People that are attending the parade are requested not to place chairs and other personal items along the parade route before 6:00 a.m.

Items such as large-wheeled coolers, backpacks, shopping bags, or similar types of large containers are discouraged at the parade.