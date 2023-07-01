CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Whether you are planning a picnic before watching the fireworks, grilling your favorite recipes in the backyard, or doing some fun July 4th activities, you’ll need some kind of dessert to end the evening’s celebrations.
From cookies and individual, hand-held treats to impressive cakes, trifles, and fruity pies, Country Living shares some dessert recipes for your 4th of July festivities:
- Patriotic Cupcakes– Sometimes, the best desserts are straightforward. Moist vanilla cake, sweet frosting, patriotic sprinkles, and little American flags.
- Wacky Cake– This chocolate cake is made without butter, eggs, or milk, and somehow turns out moist and delicious.
- Brown Butter Apple Pie– With browned butter in the filling and the crust, take the most American of pies and make it into a caramel-apple-flavored masterpiece.
- Puff Pastry Star Cookies– Serve these simple-but-impressive patriotic stars at your July 4th party! All you need is some simple ingredients, such as puff pastry, some jam, and sugar!
- Rainbow Waffle Sandwiches– Use homemade (or store-bought) waffles to make ice cream sandwiches. Slice and roll in colorful sprinkles.
- Strawberry-Almond Crumble Pie– The perfect time to turn those almost overripe berries into a delicious pie!
- Salty Peanut Banana Pudding– An all-American classic, this banana pudding benefits from the addition of just a hint of salt.
- Campfire-Grilled Pineapple Upside Down Cake– This takes a few already prepared ingredients and roasted them over a campfire or grill until caramelized and extra-delicious.
- Strawberry-Lemonade Angel Pie– This classic mid-century American dessert is similar to a lemon meringue pie, but instead of a traditional crust, the sweet meringue, baked until crispy, takes its place. This makes it light and sweet, and also gluten-free.
- Mini Stars Berry Pies– These individual patriotic pies burst with fresh berries and are best enjoyed with ice cream.
- Cucumber-Key Lime Pie– Adding cucumber gives it a mildly refreshing counterpoint flavor.
- S’mores, 3 Ways– Whether you choose Strawberry S’mores, Chocolate S’mores 2.0, or Peanut Butter S’mores, they’re all absolutely delicious.
- Raspberry-Buttermilk Ice Pops– Sweetened with honey, but with a tangy kick from sour cream and buttermilk, these cool pops are sure to become a favorite.
- Pickled Gingery Plums– Toss ripe plums with a little vinegar and honey and serve over vanilla ice cream.
- Cheddar Apple Pie– The rich combination of sharp cheddar cheese and ripe apples is so good it’s hard to describe.