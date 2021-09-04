Fourth Purple Cane Awarded Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- A rare honor for the oldest resident in the Indian Orchard section of Springfield.

As Indian Orchard’s oldest resident, 100-year-old Portuguese immigrant Jacquin Pereirra received the symbolic Purple Cane from Indian Orchard Council President Emeritus Patricia Ann Voisine on Saturday. Pereirra settled in Indian Orchard fifty years ago and spent many years employed by the Jahn foundry plant in the city.

“My purpose was to honor the eldest person in the community, to let people know that we have senior citizens that deserve some kind of recognition,” Voisine said.

State Representatives, Orlando Ramos and Jake Oliveira joined the Indian Orchard Citizens Council and Indian Orchard residents for the presentation, bringing congratulations from Beacon Hill.

“They’re the history of our community and it’s fitting that this should happen here, a community that filled with so much history and so much tradition,” Representative Ramos said.

Mr. Pereirra’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren proudly shared this unique moment. This was just the fourth Purple Cane to be awarded.