STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department is warning residents of a fox that tested positive for rabies on Wednesday.

The fox was first located in the Lakewood Trail neighborhood on Sunday but may have been in the area earlier. The fox was tested on Wednesday for rabies by the Massachusetts State Public Health laboratories.

If you had contact with a fox around last weekend, you are asked to contact the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at 617-983-6800 or your health provider for a risk assessment. Humans in contact with rabies need immediate treatment to prevent any further diseases. If you did not touch the fox, then you are most likely not at risk.

If you have a pet that may have been in contact with the fox, you are asked to contact the Sturbridge Animal Control Officer at 508-347-2525 ext. 0 or your veterinarian.