In its third year, the Four Rivers Charter School celebrated Hispanic and Latinx heritage month, with native dishes, music, dance and student work on activists within this community. The school’s Spanish teacher spoke with 22News about the importance of celebrating these contributions in Four Rivers community.

“It doesn’t get talked about a lot, you know as Four Rivers we become established you know I believe a big part of our mission is to work for anti racism in the community and this party is one way to show that outwardly,” said Four Rivers Charter School Spanish teacher, Rebecca Rice.

She added, this event helped illustrate that it’s more than just simply learning a language,

it is about understanding the individuals that make up this community.

