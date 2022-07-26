GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health awarded $1.5 million to the health department in Greenfield to help expand shared services with surrounding communities.

The funds will be used for inter-municipal partnerships to include Leverett and Shutesbury and strengthen its existing ties with Deerfield, Montague, and Sunderland with additional public nurses, inspectors, support personnel, and technology upgrades, such as unified software, portable tablets, and printers to streamline and improve the efficiency of health inspections.

“I am honored that the Department of Public Health recognizes the professionalism of the Greenfield Health Department and its abilities to assist neighboring communities,” said Mayor Roxann Wedegartner. “Adding two towns to our partnership will make us stronger together.”

“This is the logical next step to build on our successful COVID-19 contact-tracing partnership with Deerfield, Montague and Sunderland,” said Greenfield Health Director Jennifer Hoffman. “The Health Department is excited to work with surrounding communities to promote public health and education initiatives that will result in a healthier Franklin County.”

In a news release sent to 22News from the Greenfield mayor’s office, the support of shared service agreements helps improve public health by pooling resources, functions, and expertise to improve compliance with statutory and regulatory mandates to protect residents.

