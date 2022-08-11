GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield police have closed Union Street for detonation of an “incendiary device” found inside a home.

Police say several unexploded, suspected incendiary devices are still inside the Union Street home and as a precaution, one house has been evacuated and several other nearby homes have been asked to shelter in place. One person has been arrested that is suspected to be involved with the incident.

Crews from Greenfield Fire Department, Department of Fire Services District 4 Hazardous Materials Team, Massachusetts State Police Crime Services, Detective Unit and Bomb Team, and the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad are assisting.

22News is following this story and will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.