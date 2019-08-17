102nd annual Heath Fair returns this weekend

HEATH, Mass. (WWLP) – The 102nd annual Heath Fair returns Friday night in Heath and will run until Sunday.

Heath Fair President Jessica O’Neil told 22News, the fair will take place at the Health Fairgrounds on the corner of Colrain Stage Road and Hosmer Road.

The Heath Fair is a bargain for a family fun day in the hills of western Franklin County that includes agricultural activities with events, attractions, and music.

O’Neil says general admission will be $10 for seniors 65 and older, $8 for children, and free for children 10 and under.

Parking on the fairgrounds is now free and will take place rain or shine.

Below are the hours:

Friday – 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m

Saturday – 8:00 a.m – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday – 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

Today is the BIG DAY! The start of the 102nd Heath Fair. Will you be there? We hope so. The FIREWORKS will go on this… Posted by The Heath Agricultural Society on Friday, August 16, 2019



