11-year-old boy from Franklin County and his sledding chicken goes viral

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A tweet with a video of a chicken that enjoys sledding went viral on Twitter, with more than 200,000 views.

22News reached out to the owners of that chicken, an 11-year-old boy, and his family. According to the family, Luke Read and his chicken, Teddy, formed a special bond.

One day, Luke took Teddy for a day of sledding, and it turned out that Teddy really liked the winter activity. Luke’s love for chickens has influenced his goals for the future.

He told 22News, “I’m kind of hoping to open a chicken rescue, so I can rescue chickens and try to find better homes for them.”

Luke hopes that his connection with Teddy shows other people how cool and smart chickens are.