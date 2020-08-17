12 departments called in to help fight Colrain house fire

COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters from twelve different departments, including one from over the state line in Vermont, were called in to help put out a house fire in Colrain Sunday morning.

According to the Colrain Firefighters Association, they were first called to the home at 175 Call Road at around 3:30 Sunday morning. When they got there, they found the house and two vehicles on fire, as well as electrical lines down in the roadway. All residents of the home were able to get out safely.

Firefighters from departments across central and western Franklin County, as well as Halifax, Vermont were called in to provide assistance, including ladder and tanker trucks.

The cause of the fire is being looked into by the Colrain Fire Department, Colrain Police Department, and the office of the State Fire Marshal.