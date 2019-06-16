13th century medieval fair returns to Turners Falls

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular medieval fair returned to Turners Falls this weekend.

The 2019 Mutton and Mead Festival went on rain or shine Sunday.

The annual festival brings together theater, food, fun and entertainment for everyone. Guests were welcome to come in costume and travel back in time to the 13th century.

22News spoke with one father and son who told us why they return to the festival year after year.

“We just love it. It’s a lot of fun,” Ben Tanner said. “We love the costumes. We love the story. It’s a lot of fun. The singing and all the actors and everything. It’s great. “

Mutton & Mead is a project of the Knighten Guild.