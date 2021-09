GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Franklin County Fair opens their gates to the public Thursday afternoon!

The fair offers rides, a demolition derby, farm animals, crafts, and of course fair foods! Several events are scheduled for Thursday including a kick-off parade, Flying High Dogs, and Swifty Swine Productions.

Gates open at 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, 10 a.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets range from $7 to $10 and children under 8 enter free.