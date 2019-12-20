$175K grant to assist small businesses in Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Franklin County Community Development Corporation received a grant to help small businesses.

The grant is split among three community development corporations because of their collaboration to grow business in western Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation awarded $175,000 to assist small businesses in Franklin County. The state-funded grant aims to provide one-on-one assistance and create workshops for people looking to start and grow businesses in Franklin County.

Last year, the collaboration served nearly 200 clients, which they believe led to this large grant.

Franklin County CDC Business Development Director Amy Shapiro told 22News, “We are one of the few collaborations around the state that received this funding. But also ones that got the most funding. So we’re very excited.”

The grant will fund marketing training, loan preparation, and budget planning for business owners.

The collaboration hopes to use these funds to launch a financial literacy training program this spring.