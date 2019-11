GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Warm the Children Breakathon will be hosting its 17th annual fundraiser in Greenfield Saturday.

The fundraiser will be held at the Greenfield Tae Kwon Do Center located at 102 Federal Street from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 100% of the money raised will be used to purchase new winter clothing for local children in need.

Beginner class tonight at 6pm, Intermediate/Advanced at 7pm! The Break-a-thon is tomorrow! The doors will open at 8:15 and the event will start at 9am! Posted by Greenfield Tae Kwon Do Center on Friday, November 22, 2019

Over the past 16 years, the Tae Kwon Do Center has raised over $85,000 for the Warm the Children Foundation!