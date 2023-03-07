GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A winning lottery ticket sold in Greenfield has been claimed by a trust company in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Fabulous Fortune” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, the trust, represented by trustee George L. Goodridge III has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Fabulous Fortune” instant ticket game on March 1. The trust chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

The ticket was purchased at Big Y World Class Market located at 237 Mohawk Trail (Route 2) in Greenfield. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “Fabulous Fortune” is a $10 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.