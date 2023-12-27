GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A $1 million prize was won from a scratch ticket sold in Greenfield.

According to Masslottery.com, the winning scratch ticket was sold at the Greenfield Lodge of Elks #1296 on Church Street and claimed on Tuesday. The ticket was part of the instant game “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” which costs $50 and began in February. The chance of winning a $1 million prize from the game is 1 in 2,016,000!

Billion Dollar Extravaganza has less than five remaining $1 million prizes and four $2 million prizes lefts. The game previously had three $25 million prizes but they have all been claimed.

Credit: Masslottery.com

The person that won the ticket will be awarded $650,000.