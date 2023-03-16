SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin County is still recovering two days after a snow storm that left some communities with up to 30 inches of snow. Due to this, some Franklin County schools will be closed Thursday.

All five schools in the Mohawk Trail Regional School District will be closed Thursday due to power outages remaining in the district and several impassable roads. The school said they will inform parents with information for Friday.

The Rowe Elementary School is also closed Thursday due to several impassable roads still in the town and the school is also without internet. School officials will provide an update to parents later in the day about what they plan to do for Friday.

As of 6:00 a.m. Thursday, MEMA is reported more than 2,800 outages in the state. Most of those outages are reported in Berkshire and Franklin County. At one point during the storm on Tuesday, more than 71,000 customers were without power.