GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Franklin County Rivers Cleanup will be taking place at the Green River Recreation and Swim Area on Saturday.

According to the Deerfield River Watershed Association, this cleanup was created to foster the cleanup of watersheds and river systems in Franklin County. The cleanup on Saturday is in conjunction with the Connecticut River Conservancy Source to Sea Cleanup.

The Green River is a tributary to the Deerfield River and is just a portion of the county-wide cleanup. The event begins at 9:00 a.m. and runs until 5:00 p.m.

Donuts, coffee, lunch, and music will be provided for the volunteers, as well as beer tasting for the adults and crafts for the kids.

If you are volunteering in the cleanup, wear pants, boots sturdy shoes, and gloves, and bring refillable water bottles and a tick repellent. Cleanup tools like rakes, shovels, brooms, and trucks can be helpful at some of the project sites.