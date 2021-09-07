22-year educator fills vice principal role at Buckland-Shelburne Elementary

BUCKLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Buckland-Shelburne Elementary School welcomes new vice principal Joseph Moynihan.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Mohawk Trail Regional School District, Joseph Moynihan joined Buckland-Shelburne Elementary as the new vice principal to replace vice principal Hayley Gilmore who took over for the retirement of principal Joanne Giguere.

Moynihan of Westfield is a a U.S. Navy veteran with 22 years of teaching experience. He graduated from the former Holyoke Catholic High School, University of Massachusetts Amherst, and American International College. He was an educator at Norris Elementary School in Southampton.

“All the people in this community who went here, or send their kids here now, they just have this enormous sense of pride in the school. I’ve truly landed in such a wonderful place. I’m really looking forward to helping our staff pursue their own dreams; bringing the community in; and re-establishing relationships,” said Moyihan. “It’s a dream to be able to do this work and I’m excited to be at BSE.”