GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is hosting a series of mayoral forums to let our viewers get to know the candidates for their city’s most important position.

On Thursday, the Greenfield mayoral forum with Roxann Wedegartner aired live on 22News at 12:30 p.m.

The Greenfield Town Clerk is reminding residents who aren’t registered to vote that they have until Friday to sign up to participate in the November 7 election. The City Clerk’s office will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday, October 27. You can also register to vote here.

Additionally, residents have options for voting. VOTE BY MAIL requests are due by Tuesday, October 31. Applications can be found online or picked up at the clerk’s office.

ABSENTEE VOTING is available for qualifying residents. Applications can be picked up at the clerk’s office and the deadline to request one by mail is October 31. Applications must be delivered to the office by noon on Monday, November 6.

You can vote by absentee ballot if:

You will be away from our city on Election Day.

You have a religious belief that prevents you from voting at your polling location on Election Day.

You have a disability that prevents you from voting at your polling location.

The local General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the Greenfield High School gymnasium from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information about the registration process and Greenfield’s local election can be found on the City Clerk’s website.

Information about voter registration and elections in Massachusetts can be found on the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website.