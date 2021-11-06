27th Annual Franklin County CiderDays kicks off Saturday

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin County CiderDays is once again bringing together local orchards and residents to share in the excitement about cider, the flavors unique to each orchard.

“It’s special since you can take fruit from your hometown, the neighboring town, and then within 30 minutes, an hour you can make it into a drink. It’s fun to have your hand in the craft,” said Jason Robes of Groton.

“It’s like wine,” Ben Clark, owner of Clarkdale Fruit Farms told 22News. “There is the torois, people say it’s true the soils of Deerfield are a little different than Conway and other places.”

At Clarkdale Fruit Farms in Deerfield, the apples they’re picking now are strictly for cider, after the hard freezes.

“That is the great advantage their is less waste. Because we do make our own cider, so a lot of the apples that had been frozen we can actually still make cider with. The sugars are a little more concentrated,” Clark continued.

CiderDays weekend isn’t complete without sampling the cider. Clark said right now they’re featuring their pear cider, which is known to be a little sweeter.

“This is the time of year, one of the few times, we make strictly pear ciders, very sweet, very light, a unique product,” Clark described.

Clarkdale Fruit Farms in Deerfield was one of several orchards hosting CiderDays activities that included a tour of the farm and a cider press demonstration.

“I’m kind of an amateur cyder maker,” Robes told 22News. “Been doing it for a couple years now, so came out here to pick their brain, learn a little bit about cider making,” said

CiderDays also celebrates the love of apples… orchards like Clarkdale showcasing their varieties, and encouraging people to try new ones.

The 27th annual Franklin County CiderDays will continue through Sunday.