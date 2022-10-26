GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield City Council has approved $3.6 million in funding, to reduce hauling and disposal costs at the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The project will demolish old handling equipment, to house a new system, with electrical upgrades, and the construction of a new steel building.

“Soon after I began my term, it became clear that the anaerobic digester project was going to cost taxpayers significantly more than first projected, so in consultation with the Department of Public Works, we decided to put it on hold,” said Mayor Roxann Wedegartner. “Repurposing this money for dewatering is a wise investment that will save the City millions over the next two decades.”

“This project represents a big step in reducing the City’s carbon footprint and taking control of our waste disposal costs,” added DPW Director Marlo Warner. “In 2016, we paid just shy of $169,000 for sludge hauling and disposal. This fiscal year, those costs are projected to top $700,000. It’s simply not a sustainable path. This method is expected to save the City approximately $350,000 per year.”

This project represents a big step in reducing the City’s carbon footprint and taking control of our waste disposal costs. This method is expected to save the City approximately $350,000 per year.