3 arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of hemp from Deefield farm

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested three people for allegedly stealing hemp believed to be worth several thousand dollars from a farm in Deerfield last Friday.

The Deerfield Police Department said in early October, the Bar-Way Farm in town reported that their hemp was being stolen from the farm.

On October 16, an officer patrolling North Main Street conducted a traffic stop with three occupants inside the motor vehicle. According to the department, the officer arrested the operator of the vehicle after noticing he was under the influence of marijuana.

This resulted in a search of the vehicle which turned up a large amount of hemp, which the officer determined was stolen from the Bar-Way Farm. The officer was even able to match sneaker prints from the suspects to the area the hemp was stolen earlier that night, the department said.

The two passengers inside the vehicle were also arrested.

All three suspects who have not been identified are scheduled to appear in Greenfield District Court on Thursday, October 29, 2020.