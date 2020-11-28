3-weekend event: Holiday lights display at Franklin County Fairgrounds

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Franklin County Fairgrounds will light up your night in the sites exciting new holiday drive through event.

Families and businesses worked on 35 different light displays the past month and a half to bring some holiday cheer to the community. Admission is $5 per car, with proceeds going to local nonprofits like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County.

One fairgrounds director told 22News why this display was so important this year.

Sharon Cross said, “Bringing it out and putting it up for everyone to see and having fun, bringing cheer and something to the community with everybody locked in and the kids on computers all day, so they can come out and spend some time with their families.”

The event kicks off this weekend and runs on the weekends of December 4 and December 11.