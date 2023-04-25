GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Healey-Driscoll Administration awarded $300,000 to LifePath and Greater Springfield Senior Services, Inc. (GSSSI) for their collaborative efforts with Baystate Health for the ‘Hospital to Home Partnership Program’.

This grant award is part of the Healey-Driscoll Administrations $3 million program to acute care hospitals and Aging Services Access Points (ASAPS) such as LifePath across the state. According to LifePath, the program is designed to strengthen partnerships between hospitals and ASAPs to improve communication and coordination with community providers. Hospital and ASAP partners will work together to ensure that the appropriate services and supports are in place to enable hospital patients to transition directly to home and community-based settings after discharge.

“As hospitals continue to face strain due to workforce shortages, it is critical that we find new ways to better serve patients in their homes and communities,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh. “Through these partnerships, hospitals and local ASAPs will collaborate to better meet individual patient needs in home and community-based settings, improving health outcomes and alleviating pressure on hospital resources and staff.”

Education and assistance with needed referrals including home care services, dementia coaching, and caregiver support will be provided by LifePath staff to individuals, caregivers, and hospital staff. Staff also will assist with other concrete needs, such as MassHealth Redeterminations, and SNAP applications. “Coming home from the hospital is a stressful and delicate time for individuals and their support systems,” said Gary Yuhas, Executive Director of LifePath. “This project will ensure that we are working as collaboratively as possible with our hospital partners to ensure safe and successful transitions for our neighbors here in Franklin County and the North Quabbin.”

Funding for this grant came from the American Rescue Plan Act and provides up to $300,000 to awardee ASAPs and partnered hospitals, over the next two years.

“MHA and our members are deeply grateful for the Healey-Driscoll administration’s investment in community-based care at a time when it is needed most. In addition to providing individuals with the supports they need after leaving the hospital, this program will help open beds for other patients who require an acute level of care,” said Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association president and CEO Steve Walsh. “Our healthcare system remains under significant pressure, and this is a solution that can make a tremendous difference for care access, wait times, and the strain on caregivers.”