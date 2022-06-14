(WWLP) – A non-profit organization called Lifepath has been chosen as a recipient of a Massachusetts Community Development Block Grant of $300,000 to help with food insecurity.

The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts has distributed the grant to allow for more food production to be available. Eligible Lifepath service area individuals receive $50 worth of food each month from the Farm to Home Food Program.

This program is partnered with Mass Food Delivery of South Deerfield to help participants receive food from locally grown and sourced farms and producers, The food is to be brought directly to each participant’s home monthly. Which will allow for food security, direct-to-home access to fresh food, choice in food selection, supporting local farms, and meeting dietary preferences.

Deb Luekens, Program Manager, reports an overwhelmingly positive response from early participants and praises Mass Food Delivery for their role in processing and delivering each order. Early feedback from Deb includes comments such as “A woman I referred received her first delivery last Friday and was so excited about the quality of the food,” “Food delivered, what a nice delivery driver!,” and “What a wonderful program. My first order of food was fresh and wonderful.”

Barbara Bodzin, Executive Director, says, “I have such gratitude to the Community Foundation of Western Mass for enabling us to pilot this valuable new program at a time when food insecurity in our region is on the rise.”

Eligibility criteria for the program