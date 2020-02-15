3rd Annual Loving Your Recovery celebration event in Athol

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Opioid Task Force of Franklin County in collaboration with the RECOVER project is hosting it’s free family-friendly 3rd annual Loving Your Recovery event to celebrate the positive aspects of recovery Saturday afternoon in Athol.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Athol Town Hall located at 584 Main Street. Visitors can enjoy entertainment along with a light buffet.

This is about our community. If we work together as a community, no one individual or organization has to shoulder this burden alone. If we don’t come together as a community, this epidemic will continue to roll right over us. Jamie Woods, Volunteer Peer Leader and President of the North Quabbin Recovery Center Advisory Board

Other organizations hosting the event include the North Quabbin Recovery Center and the North Quabbin Community Coalition. “Collectively we want to increase community awareness about recovery to send a strong message that recovery is possible and that recovery works,” said Debra

McLaughlin, Coordinator of the Opioid Task Force of Franklin County and the North Quabbin Region.