4 NYC men rescued after becoming disoriented during hike in Shelburne

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHELBURNE, Mass. (WWLP) – Four New York City men called police for assistance Wednesday evening after they became disoriented while hiking the Mass Audubon trail. 

Shelburne Fire Captain Robert Manners said at around 6:30 p.m., the men called 911 asking to be located and rescued after they lost track and got concerned because they did not have a flashlight as it got darker.  

Police and fire crews from Shelburne Falls, Greenfield, and Colrain assisted with the search. After nearly four hours, crews located the men using a tracker on their cellphones and a drone to pinpoint their exact location.

Two rescue teams located the four men who were uninjured. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today