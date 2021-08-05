4 NYC men rescued after becoming disoriented during hike in Shelburne

SHELBURNE, Mass. (WWLP) – Four New York City men called police for assistance Wednesday evening after they became disoriented while hiking the Mass Audubon trail.

Shelburne Fire Captain Robert Manners said at around 6:30 p.m., the men called 911 asking to be located and rescued after they lost track and got concerned because they did not have a flashlight as it got darker.

Police and fire crews from Shelburne Falls, Greenfield, and Colrain assisted with the search. After nearly four hours, crews located the men using a tracker on their cellphones and a drone to pinpoint their exact location.

Two rescue teams located the four men who were uninjured.